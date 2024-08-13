Fatal Walmart shooting: Third attorney off the case, November trial date stands for now

Brown was indicted by a Butler County grand jury for aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the double shooting that killed a customer at the Princeton Road store.

Kraemer is the third attorney assigned to Brown’s case and the third one he apparently could not get along with.

Last month, Kramer filed a motion to withdraw from the case. In that motion he said “ethical issues” have arisen that make it impossible for him to continue to represent Brown, according to court documents.

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Dan Haughey did not set a new trial date for Brown.

Haughey told Brown the court is at the end of “its rope” with where to go to find a new court-appointed attorney. Because Brown was represented an attorney from the county public defender he must be represented by counsel that is not a part of that office.

Haughey told Brown when a new attorney is appointed “do your best to make it work”

An attorney is scheduled to meet with Brown this week at the Butler County Jail where he is being held on a $1.5 million bond to determine if he can take the case.

Brown was originally set for trial in June 2023, but it was canceled after the attorney he hired withdrew from the case, citing irreconcilable differences..

Brown is accused of shooting and killing Adam Black, 35, a Hamilton man who had recently moved to the area and who just learned he was going to be a father. Brown also is accused of shooting and wounding Eric Ruff, 57, of Fairfield, a Walmart employee who survived.

Brown was caught on multiple Walmart store cameras on May 26, 2022. First he was seen being dropped off by his father and walking into the store, according to prosecutors.