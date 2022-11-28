journal-news logo
X

Family of Fairfield man killed by police in Walmart shooting may move on with lawsuit, court rules

Crime & Law
7 minutes ago
John Crawford II had picked up a pellet rifle from a shelf.

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a wrongful death claim against Walmart by the family of a Black man from Fairfield who was fatally shot by a white police officer inside a local store after picking up a pellet rifle from a shelf.

Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot at the Beavercreek store in August 2014 after someone called 911 to report a man with a gun. A judge dismissed his family’s wrongful death claim, but a three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reversed that in a 2-1 decision Wednesday.

Two judges concluded “a reasonable jury could find that Walmart failed to prevent Crawford from carrying a look-alike AR-15 openly around the store,” which could alarm shoppers, confuse police and cause an officer to respond as though the weapon were real.

The decision means the family can proceed toward trial on the wrongful death claim along with its other pending claims against the retailer, including negligence, one of the family's attorneys, Michael Wright, said Friday.

Messages seeking comment were left for Walmart and its attorney.

The family previously settled a wrongful death claim with Beavercreek and its police.

A grand jury declined to indict the officer who shot Crawford.

The 911 caller who reported that a man was waving a gun in the store also wasn’t charged. The prosecutor who made that decision said he didn’t find evidence that the caller knew the information he provided was false.

ExploreWATCH: 911 call, security video together

In Other News
1
Attorney says man charged with killing neighbor not a flight risk, has...
2
West Chester teen girl charged in fatal Fairfield shooting also charged...
3
Pike County murder trial: Prosecution will no longer seek death penalty
4
‘I’m innocent:’ Jury awards $45M to Fairborn man wrongfully imprisoned
5
Bust nets marijuana, cars and $350K at 2 Butler County houses
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top