Fairborn man jailed, accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls

Shawn Michael Smith, 43, is next scheduled to appear May 13 in Fairborn Municipal Court, where he is facing charges of importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Two different girls told police that Smith sent inappropriate text messages and photographs. The first accuser did not initially want to pursue charges, but agreed to after police on Monday provided information about a second allegation, according to an affidavit.