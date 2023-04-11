Ex-student teacher at Lakota sentenced for having sex with teen

Explore Man charged in fatal West Chester crash that killed Mason teen gets new trial date

On Tuesday, Judge Noah Powers II sentenced D’Ettorre to five years probation, one year intensive and four years basic. She was ordered to complete the MonDay Correctional Institution program that offers sex offender and alcohol treatment. It is a lockdown facility with a program that takes up to six months to complete.

The judge also ordered that she have no unsupervised contact with minors, maintain full employment, abstain from alcohol and stay out of bars.

She also will be classified as a Tier II sexual offender requiring her to register her residence every 180 days for 25 years.

D’Ettorree faced a maximum of 24 months in jail, according to court records.

D’Ettorre was a student teacher at Liberty Junior School during the second semester of the 2021-22 school year. Her last day with Lakota was May 4, 2022, said Betsy Fuller, district spokeswoman. She was a student at Liberty University at the time.

The district received no complaints about D’Ettorre during her time at Liberty Junior, Fuller said.

Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheehan said in addition to sexual conduct, D’Ettorre was sending nude photos to the student.

The alleged crime occurred after the school year, but D’Ettorre met the victim during her time as a student teacher, Sheehan said.

The case was investigated by the Monroe Police Dept. because that is where the conduct happened.

“We know it was somewhere within the city limits of Monroe, but we were never able to pinpoint where. Sounded like it was during travel in a car,” Sheehan said.