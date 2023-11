In Other News

1

Ex-Centerville police officer sentenced to prison in shooting death of...

2

Katelyn Markham murder case: Prosecutors turn over fourth round of...

3

Continuance requested in capital murder trial of man accused of killing...

4

Man who tried to bomb car in Monroe was jilted by woman he met on...

5

Man gets 13 years in prison for 2018 fatal shooting of teen girl in...