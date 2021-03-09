Eaton man sentenced to 10 years to life in prison for attempted child rape

Bradley Monebrake, 33, of Eaton, was also ordered to register as a Tier 3 sex offender, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. A Tier 3 sex offender is required to verify their address every 90 days for the rest of their life.

“This man and his ugliest of crimes deserve the ‘life’ end of his 10-to-life prison sentence,” Yost said. “Child molesters molest no children in prison.”