Eaton man sentenced to 10 years to life in prison for attempted child rape

An Eaton man convicted of attempted child rape, among other charges, was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison Monday.
Bradley Monebrake, 33, of Eaton, was also ordered to register as a Tier 3 sex offender, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. A Tier 3 sex offender is required to verify their address every 90 days for the rest of their life.
“This man and his ugliest of crimes deserve the ‘life’ end of his 10-to-life prison sentence,” Yost said. “Child molesters molest no children in prison.”
Earlier this month Monebrake was convicted of attempted gross sexual imposition of a child under 13 and voyeurism, as well as attempted rape of a child younger than 10 in Preble County Common Pleas Court. He was found not guilty of possessing criminal tools, according to court records.