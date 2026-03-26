Driver who killed 58-year-old in high‑speed crash sentenced to prison

A Middletown man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing a 58-year-old in a high-speed crash has been sentenced to three years prison time and a lifetime license suspension.
Nicholas D. Dearth, 47, pleaded guilty in February to aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence in connection with the Aug. 23, 2025 death of Stephen Howard.
In a packed Butler County courtroom Thursday, Dearth spoke on behalf of himself.
“This is a sad day for everyone here,” Dearth said. “Neither party will ever feel whole again because of the events that August night. Two impaired drivers made bad choices to get behind the wheel of a car. I was just fortunate enough to survive.”
A sentencing memo filed by Dearth’s attorney, Jonathan Fox, said “both drivers” reportedly had “prohibited levels of alcohol in their systems.”
Dearth’s wife, Melissa, spoke in support of her husband, saying she understands the “seriousness and impact of what happened” and nothing she said was “meant to diminish that.”
“I’m here to make sure that Nick is not defined solely by what happened, but by the life he lives,” she said.
Credit: Provided
Credit: Provided
Six family members and friends of Stephen Howard gave victim impact statements, including his brother, Marc Howard.
“There’s nothing I can say about Steve that will ever do Steve any justice,” Marc Howard wrote in his victim impact statement. “I could have never imagined the heartache and pain of losing my brother would cause me.”
Lavel Wright, the wife of Stephen Howard’s cousin, said, “This was not an accident, this was a decision. Justice must be equal, and accountability must be real.”
All six speakers urged Judge Jennifer Muench-McElfresh to give Dearth the maximum sentence, which was five years in prison.
Muench-McElfresh said although Dearth had no prior criminal history and compliant with all court orders, “for a first crime, this is a very serious offense, which resulted in a very tragic consequence.”
The judge sentenced Dearth to three years prison time with a two-day jail time credit, plus a class 2 driving suspension, which is a definite period of three years to life.
Post-release control is optional for up to two years, according to Muench-McElfresh.
Dearth has also paid Howard’s family $100,000 through an already-settled wrongful death settlement in a Butler County probate court.
The $100,000 settlement includes $25,488.18 for funeral and burial expenses, $25,504.60 for attorney fees and $16,502.42 to each of Howard’s children.
Marc Howard told Journal-News the “healing process starts today.”
“Thirty-six months, it can’t bring back my brother,” he said. “But for the charge that he pleaded guilty to ... I’m all right with the court.”
Following the sentencing, family and friends of Stephen Howard gathered in a prayer circle outside of the courts, offering up a prayer to the Dearth family.
Credit: Bryn Dippold
Credit: Bryn Dippold
What happened?
Dearth faced up to 60 months in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine for the felony aggravated vehicular homicide charge in connection with the Aug. 23, 2025, death of Stephen Howard.
Prosecutor Katie Pridemore shared details during an Oct. 30 court date of the August 2025 crash, of which Pridemore said there is video evidence.
Dearth had left a bar a little before 2 a.m. Aug. 23.
He was “absolutely intoxicated,” according to witnesses, and had a blood alcohol content of .203 — about 2½ times the legal limit.
Dearth drove in “excess” of 86 to 92 mph on Central Avenue when he “T-boned” Howard’s car near The Alameda, Pridemore said.
Pridemore said Howard was killed “immediately.”
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