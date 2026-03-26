Driver who killed 58-year-old in high‑speed crash sentenced to prison

In a packed Butler County courtroom Thursday, Dearth spoke on behalf of himself. “This is a sad day for everyone here,” Dearth said. “Neither party will ever feel whole again because of the events that August night. Two impaired drivers made bad choices to get behind the wheel of a car. I was just fortunate enough to survive.”

A sentencing memo filed by Dearth’s attorney, Jonathan Fox, said “both drivers” reportedly had “prohibited levels of alcohol in their systems.” Dearth’s wife, Melissa, spoke in support of her husband, saying she understands the “seriousness and impact of what happened” and nothing she said was “meant to diminish that.” “I’m here to make sure that Nick is not defined solely by what happened, but by the life he lives,” she said.

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Six family members and friends of Stephen Howard gave victim impact statements, including his brother, Marc Howard. “There’s nothing I can say about Steve that will ever do Steve any justice,” Marc Howard wrote in his victim impact statement. “I could have never imagined the heartache and pain of losing my brother would cause me.” Lavel Wright, the wife of Stephen Howard’s cousin, said, “This was not an accident, this was a decision. Justice must be equal, and accountability must be real.” All six speakers urged Judge Jennifer Muench-McElfresh to give Dearth the maximum sentence, which was five years in prison.

Explore Felony charges filed in August crash that killed Middletown man

Muench-McElfresh said although Dearth had no prior criminal history and compliant with all court orders, “for a first crime, this is a very serious offense, which resulted in a very tragic consequence.” The judge sentenced Dearth to three years prison time with a two-day jail time credit, plus a class 2 driving suspension, which is a definite period of three years to life. Post-release control is optional for up to two years, according to Muench-McElfresh. Dearth has also paid Howard’s family $100,000 through an already-settled wrongful death settlement in a Butler County probate court.

The $100,000 settlement includes $25,488.18 for funeral and burial expenses, $25,504.60 for attorney fees and $16,502.42 to each of Howard’s children. Marc Howard told Journal-News the “healing process starts today.” “Thirty-six months, it can’t bring back my brother,” he said. “But for the charge that he pleaded guilty to ... I’m all right with the court.” Following the sentencing, family and friends of Stephen Howard gathered in a prayer circle outside of the courts, offering up a prayer to the Dearth family.

Credit: Bryn Dippold Credit: Bryn Dippold