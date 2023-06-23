X

Deputies warn fellow Swifties of scams in hilarious social media post

Credit: Jim Noelker

54 minutes ago

Pop superstar Taylor Swift’s upcoming two-day Eras Tour in Cincinnati is a cause for excitement in the region.

It’s also an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of people who may overlook obvious red flags in their fervor for tickets to the concerts on June 30 and July 1 at Paycor Stadium.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office used humor this week to educate Swift fans with its social media post that included a photo of a sketchy white van with “$20 TSWIFT TICKETS INSIDE” written in red on the side.

“Public Safety Announcement: Beware of false promises surrounding Taylor Swift concert tickets! While “$20 TSwift tickets inside” might tempt you, we prioritize your safety above all else. As dedicated Swifties ourselves, we know that genuine experiences come from genuine sources. Stick to trusted vendors, verify website authenticity, and beware of scams that could dampen your concert experience,” the Facebook post read.

Because the sheriff’s office declared themselves Swifties, one commenter wanted to know their favorite Swift song.

The reply: “Safety is our priority, just like in Taylor Swift’s song “Safe and Sound!”

“Wow MCSO a true Swiftie,” another Facebook user posted.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

