Death penalty upheld in Warren Correctional inmate’s murder

While the appeal was pending, Drain legally changed her name from Joel Drain, according to court documents.

In her opinion, Justice Sharon L. Kennedy wrote the court opposed all 16 of Drain’s objections.

“We conclude that although significant mitigating factors exist, the aggravating circumstances outweigh the mitigating factors beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kennedy wrote. “We further conclude that the death sentence is appropriate and proportionate. Accordingly, we affirm Drain’s death sentence.”

Among Drain’s objections was that her defense team was ineffective because “they failed to begin the mitigation investigation within ‘a reasonable time,’ ‘as soon as they were appointed to the case,’ or ‘immediately,’” according to court documents.

Kennedy responded Drain failed to say anything that showed “it would have been possible for the mitigation specialist to begin the interviews any sooner than she did.”

“Finally, even if counsel’s investigation were deficient, a defendant who ‘prevented counsel from presenting the mitigating evidence available to them’ may not claim prejudice,” Kennedy wrote.

However, Brunner claimed in an opinion dissenting to the death penalty that Drain’s attorneys “provided ineffective assistance,” according to court records.

“If her attorneys had presented that evidence and if they had conducted an adequate investigation for additional evidence, there is a reasonable likelihood that she would have been spared a death sentence,” Brunner wrote.