Dayton police: Officer, suspect taken to hospital following pursuit, shooting

“Today, there was a pursuit and an officer involved shooting involving multiple law enforcement jurisdictions. Officers were responding to a felonious assault call,” Dayton police posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “An officer and suspect have been transported to Miami Valley Hospital.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation. Dayton police will share more information as it becomes available.

Dominic Binkley, press secretary for Ohio BCI, confirmed Dayton police requested the agency investigate “an officer-involved critical incident that occurred in the Dayton area.”

The investigation is active and ongoing, he added.

It’s not clear who, if anyone, was shot or who fired their weapons.

Dayton police asked any witnesses or people who may have video of the incident on U.S. 35 to email DPDMediaRequests@daytonohio.gov. Anyone having issues sending media can email the account their contact information.

The department shared around 11:30 a.m. U.S. 35 would be closed for multiple hours due to police activity.

The closure is between Infirmary Road and Abbey Avenue. Dayton police also posted there is no access to U.S. 35 from Liscum Drive or Gettysburg Avenue and asked motorists to avoid the area.

A felonious assault incident was reported earlier Monday at Voyager Village mobile home park in Trotwood.

A male in a vehicle reportedly drove over a park bench in an attempt to hit a woman. As he was driving away, he pointed a firearm at police, a Trotwood police officer said.

The woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not clear if this was the felonious assault incident that led to the pursuit, but Trotwood officers at the scene said Ohio BCI was responding.

A Montgomery County sheriff’s cruiser was seen with serious damage to the front end at U.S. 35 and Liscum Drive. A Trotwood police cruiser could be seen with a white pickup truck on top of it.

Multiple Dayton police and other law enforcement cruisers could be seen outside of Miami Valley Hospital just before noon.

Kettering Police Department also shared the closure of U.S. 35 on Facebook, calling it a “critical incident.”

“Although U.S. 35 is not in our city, we know many residents utilize that highway for transportation,” the post read. “Due to a critical incident, avoid using either direction through the Dayton area for the time being. Both directions have been shut down indefinitely.”

The Dayton VA Medical Center also posted to X noting it south Liscum is closed due to the police activity. The north Licsum and Gettysburg gates are open and the medical center is operating as normal.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.