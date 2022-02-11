Dayton man gets life in prison for murder of Mansfield couple, unborn child

The involuntary manslaughter charges were because the shooting death of Hayton “cause[d] the unlawful termination of another’s pregnancy,” prosecutors said.

Caption Todd Burkhart and Kyla Hayton of Mansfield were found slain in separate vacant houses in Dayton in November 2019. (Courtesy/Hayton family)

Rodgers was the sole person of interest in the case, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said after the deadly shootings.

He was arrested the day Burkhart’s body was found for having a weapon as a convicted felon.

As part of the police investigation into the homicides, detectives searched a Groveland Avenue house where they found a handgun determined to have been used to kill both victims, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

However, Rodgers was not indicted in the deaths until March 2020. Multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and motions filed in the case pushed the trial to January.

Following his sentence, Rodgers will not be eligible for parole consideration until he has spent at least 72 years in prison.

“This was a tragic and senseless homicide case that took the lives of two young adults and their unborn child. This defendant will now spend the rest of his life in prison,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.