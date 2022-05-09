Dayton fentanyl dealer sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison

William Lee Earnest possessed with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in August 2020, and law enforcement officials seized more than 600 grams of fentanyl from Earnest during a raid of an apartment on Hepburn Avenue in Dayton, according to court documents.

Earnest was charged in August 2020 and pleaded guilty in October 2021, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the Southern District of Ohio.