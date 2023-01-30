Court upholds Dayton man’s conviction for fatal shooting outside Middletown bar

In addition, the prosecution presented data from a GPS ankle monitor Cook was wearing when the crime was committed.

After the shooting, Cook fled to Dayton and eventually to Florida. Cook cut off the GPS device. It was never found.

Cook was released from prison in November 2019 after serving 2.5 years for attempted felonious assault. He was on post-release control after getting out of prison, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

At 12:49 a.m. Oct. 11, 2020, Middletown police received a call about a person found behind a business at 601 N. Verity Parkway. An initial investigation revealed Moneyham had been at the 513 Lounge next door. A group of people were leaving the bar when shots were fired, and at least one person was hit, according to police.

According to the Middletown police report, the first officers at the scene found Moneyham with several gunshot wounds.

A female witness recounted her evening out with Cook that eventually led to the 513 Lounge.

Sometime shortly after midnight, the witness went outside to put her purse in the car and saw Moneyham and Cook in the parking lot.