Court records show plea agreements possible in Capitol riot case

Federal prosecutors didn’t return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Authorities allege that Watkins Crowl and Bennie and Sandra Parker, along with others, planned and participated in the Jan. 6 Washington D.C. Capitol riot. Authorities allege that Sandra Parker, Watkins and Crowl entered the Capitol during the incident. They said that Bennie Parker remained on the grounds.

Taken from a federal court affidavit, authorities allege Sandra Parker was with Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The four are charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and entering restricted buildings or grounds in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. Watkins, Crowl and Sandra Parker also face a charge of destruction of government property. That charge was recently dropped for Bennie Parker.

Court records say the defendants were due in court this week for a status conference. The next court date in the case has not been set.

In a court filing, prosecutors said they have been handing over evidence in the case to defense counsels including most of the U.S. Capitol surveillance footage and other videos, search warrant information and other evidence.

“The investigation of this matter is ongoing and the government continues to gather discoverable materials, which it will continue to provide to the defense on a rolling basis,” the court record says.

Prosecutors also said in the court filing that the discussions around the possible resolutions of cases are ongoing.