College Corner man faces charges after crash, assault, 2 police chases

A wanted College Corner, Ohio, man is now facing eight charges, including three felonies, after a crash, assault and two police chases this week that ended with his capture, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson announced Thursday.

Justin M. Maddock, 39, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the front porch of a residence June 29 on state Route 744 before he reportedly attacked some of the neighbors who tried to assist him, the sheriff said.

Credit: Preble County Jail Credit: Preble County Jail

Maddock was taken to a local hospital after the crash. He later was charged July 13 in Eaton Municipal Court with strangulation, a felony, and four misdemeanors: two counts of assault and single counts of aggravated menacing and resisting arrest, records show.

A warrant was issued for Maddock’s arrest, and on Monday he was found in College Corner, Indiana, but fled in a vehicle from Union County deputies. Later Monday afternoon, Preble County deputies found Maddock in a vehicle at the Petro Truck Stop at U.S. 40/Interstate 70, the sheriff said.

Deputies attempted to pull him over, but Simpson said he fled into Indiana and then back to Ohio before deputies were able to stop him at County Road 335 and Paint Road in Jackson Twp.

During a search of Maddock’s vehicle, deputies reportedly found approximately two pounds of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Maddock was arraigned Wednesday on additional charges in Eaton Municipal Court of possession of marijuana, a felony, as well as felony and misdemeanor counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

He is next due in court July 26 and remains held in the Preble County Jail.