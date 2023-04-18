Chicago man sentenced to over 7 years in 2020 Warren County pursuit

Court proceedings were delayed because while out on bond for this case, White was convicted in Chicago of aggravated battery against a victim of 60 years or older He was sentenced in December 2022 to six months in prison, the release stated.

Warren County deputies responded Aug. 21, 2020, to an attempted robbery after people in the house said that White stole marijuana and cash. The witnesses also told deputies that White was driving a white Jeep, was armed and threatened to shoot up the house, according to the release.