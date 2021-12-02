Charges filed after man in Warren County chase found in Miamisburg storm drain

A man accused of leading police on a chase in Warren County with a stolen vehicle and then hiding in a storm drain in Miamisburg is facing charges.
Jeffrey Scott Bostick, 34, of Kettering, was charged with obstructing official business and receiving stolen property, according to Warren County Court records. He was also cited for driving under suspension by Springboro police.
Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Bostick was reportedly driving a Buick Lacrosse that was reported as stolen out of Miami Twp. During a traffic stop on I-75 in Clearcreek Twp., Bostick drove away, according to court documents.
Springboro and Franklin police were both involved in the chase, which continued north into Montgomery County and onto Austin Boulevard, according to dispatch records from Springboro. During the pursuit, speeds reportedly reached 100 miles per hour. Around South Main Street in Miamisburg, Springboro police began to terminate the chase, according to records.
Credit: Warren County Jail
Miamisburg police reported they found Bostick and another suspect hiding inside a storm drain on Cherry Hill Drive. The car was reportedly abandoned on Genetta Drive when Bostick and the other person ran into the woods.
“After an exhaustive search, the two subjects were located in a storm drain in the area of 540 Cherry Hill Drive,” read a Facebook post by the Miamisburg Police Department.
On Tuesday, Bostick was arraigned in Warren County Court. His bond was set at $37,500 and his next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
It is not clear if anyone else has been charged in the incident.