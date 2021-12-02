journal-news logo
X

Charges filed after man in Warren County chase found in Miamisburg storm drain

ajc.com

Credit: Miamisburg Police Department

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker - Staff Writer
11 minutes ago

A man accused of leading police on a chase in Warren County with a stolen vehicle and then hiding in a storm drain in Miamisburg is facing charges.

Jeffrey Scott Bostick, 34, of Kettering, was charged with obstructing official business and receiving stolen property, according to Warren County Court records. He was also cited for driving under suspension by Springboro police.

ExploreRELATED: Pair in chase ditch stolen car, hide in storm drain, Miamisburg police say

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Bostick was reportedly driving a Buick Lacrosse that was reported as stolen out of Miami Twp. During a traffic stop on I-75 in Clearcreek Twp., Bostick drove away, according to court documents.

Springboro and Franklin police were both involved in the chase, which continued north into Montgomery County and onto Austin Boulevard, according to dispatch records from Springboro. During the pursuit, speeds reportedly reached 100 miles per hour. Around South Main Street in Miamisburg, Springboro police began to terminate the chase, according to records.

Caption
Jeffrey Scott Bostick

Credit: Warren County Jail

Jeffrey Scott Bostick
Caption
Jeffrey Scott Bostick

Credit: Warren County Jail

Credit: Warren County Jail

ExplorePolice ID Monroe woman arrested in husband’s shooting

Miamisburg police reported they found Bostick and another suspect hiding inside a storm drain on Cherry Hill Drive. The car was reportedly abandoned on Genetta Drive when Bostick and the other person ran into the woods.

“After an exhaustive search, the two subjects were located in a storm drain in the area of 540 Cherry Hill Drive,” read a Facebook post by the Miamisburg Police Department.

On Tuesday, Bostick was arraigned in Warren County Court. His bond was set at $37,500 and his next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

It is not clear if anyone else has been charged in the incident.

In Other News
1
Police ID Monroe woman arrested in husband’s shooting
2
Plea negotiations underway in Father Geoff Drew rape case
3
Men from Butler, Warren counties charged in narcotics conspiracy...
4
Supreme Court set to hear arguments in New Miami speed camera case
5
Oxford police reports: Theft suspect threw pumpkins at Moon Cop-Op...

About the Authors

Kristen Spicker
ajc.com

Ed Richter
Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top