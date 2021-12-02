Charges filed after man in Warren County chase found in Miamisburg storm drain

Miamisburg police reported they found Bostick and another suspect hiding inside a storm drain on Cherry Hill Drive. The car was reportedly abandoned on Genetta Drive when Bostick and the other person ran into the woods.

“After an exhaustive search, the two subjects were located in a storm drain in the area of 540 Cherry Hill Drive,” read a Facebook post by the Miamisburg Police Department.

On Tuesday, Bostick was arraigned in Warren County Court. His bond was set at $37,500 and his next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

It is not clear if anyone else has been charged in the incident.