Centerville man charged in Vandalia crash on I-75 that killed Hamilton mother, daughter

A Centerville man is facing charges from a four-vehicle crash last year on Interstate 75 that killed a mother and daughter from Hamilton in Vandalia.
Mark S. Frankenberg, 54, was charged Friday in Vandalia Municipal Court with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, second-degree misdemeanors.
Sarenthia Traylor, 53, and her 28-year-old daughter Cesere Traylor, both of Hamilton, died as a result of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sarenthia died as she was being taken to Miami Valley Hospital and Cesere died from her injuries the next day.
Frankenberg was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 on Jan. 24, 2021, on I-75 South near Little York Road when the car went off the right side of the road and hit a 2020 Nissan Versa on the shoulder, according to a crash report. The Traylors were inside the Nissan, stopped along with a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro on the right shoulder behind an abandoned 2002 Saturn waiting for a tow, according to the highway patrol’s crash report.
The impact from the Chrysler sent the Versa into the Camaro, which then hit the Saturn.
The driver of the Camaro, a 29-year-old Lima man, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries, according to the crash report. Frankenberg also was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Frankenberg tested positive for opiates/opioids, according to the report.
