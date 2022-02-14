Centerville man charged in Vandalia crash on I-75 that killed Hamilton mother, daughter

Frankenberg was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 on Jan. 24, 2021, on I-75 South near Little York Road when the car went off the right side of the road and hit a 2020 Nissan Versa on the shoulder, according to a crash report. The Traylors were inside the Nissan, stopped along with a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro on the right shoulder behind an abandoned 2002 Saturn waiting for a tow, according to the highway patrol’s crash report.

The impact from the Chrysler sent the Versa into the Camaro, which then hit the Saturn.