Cat seriously injured in Trotwood: ‘His entire body has been burnt’

A cat suffered serious injuries when it was burned Wednesday evening and then reportedly fell from the top floor of a three-story apartment building in Trotwood.
Our Farm Sanctuary based in Tipp City said police contacted them and that a volunteer retrieved the cat, which is now under veterinary care. They were told someone flicked a lit cigarette at the cat because it was hissing and then the cat caught fire and fell, said Sophia Kartsonis.
“The volunteer that transported the cat said she couldn’t even keep her windows up because of the strong smell of accelerant in the car,” she said.
The cat, now named Fotis, is believed to be about a year old and possibly had long hair.
“His injuries are serious in that his entire body has been burnt. … At this time the extent of the burns on the skin does not seem life-threatening, but with burns the severity reveals itself over the course of 48 hours,” Kartsonis said.
Trotwood police Sgt. Kim DeLong confirmed the incident happened in Trotwood. She said police do not have a person of interest yet but are continuing to investigate.
