Carlisle man indicted in child sexual abuse case

32 minutes ago
A Carlisle man recently indicted by a Warren County grand jury is facing charges in a child sexual abuse case.

What was he indicted for?

Johnathon Allen Michael Hawkins, 30, is charged with four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

What is he accused of?

In February 2024, in Carlisle and Franklin Twp., Hawkins reportedly engaged in sexual conduct with a child who was 13 or 14, according to a grand jury report.

What’s next?

Hawkins is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 10 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

He is not in custody.

