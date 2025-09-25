Carlisle man indicted in child sexual abuse case

A Carlisle man recently indicted by a Warren County grand jury is facing charges in a child sexual abuse case.
What was he indicted for?
Johnathon Allen Michael Hawkins, 30, is charged with four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
What is he accused of?
In February 2024, in Carlisle and Franklin Twp., Hawkins reportedly engaged in sexual conduct with a child who was 13 or 14, according to a grand jury report.
What’s next?
Hawkins is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 10 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
He is not in custody.
