Champaign County man charged in Capitol riot will be held without bond

A federal magistrate denied bond to a Champaign County man accused in the Washington, D.C., Capitol riots earlier this month.
Magistrate Sharon Ovington said today there are no conditions or combination of conditions of bond that would assure her of the community’s safety if she released Donovan Crowl, 50, pending trial on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Crowl is charged with conspiracy, conspiracy to impede or injure officer, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.
“I note that the charges against the defendant are very serious,” Ovington said during her ruling. “The government alleges that he conspired with others in advance to forcibly storm the United States Capitol to impede or injure officers in order to obstruct an official proceeding. His vision is seen on video stating ‘We overran the Capitol.’ His criminal history includes alcohol and violence-related offenses. He also has demonstrated non-compliance with court order supervision.”
The ruling was announced after about a 30-minute hearing where a prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Crowl’s defense lawyers argued whether the man should be allowed out of the Montgomery County Jail pending trial. The prosecutor argued that Crowl is part of a militia that refuses to acknowledge the federal government and planned to storm the Capitol prior to the riot.
The prosecutor argued that Crowl is part of the Oath Keepers and said its leadership has commanded its members to disregard the law and prepare for war. He said that there was a concern that Crowl would not follow the conditions of bond and that a residence Crowl planned to live had firearms inside them. The prosecutor said while a promise may have been made to remove them, there was a concern that the firearms would not be removed.
Ovington agreed.
“The suggestion that I release him to a residence containing at least nine firearms is a non-starter,” the magistrate said.
Meanwhile, Dayton based defense attorney Jim Fleisher painted his client as a law-abiding citizen who helped rescue injured people during the riot. He said during the hearing that Crowl has a limited criminal history that includes OVI charges and that a violent crime charge was dismissed due to lack of evidence. He also said that a previous accusation of non-compliance with court orders was the result of a miscommunication that was resolved over the summer.
Ovington said she took the arguments into consideration but landed on her ruling to keep Crowl locked up.
Crowl is now due back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.