Champaign County man charged in Capitol riot will be held without bond

Magistrate Sharon Ovington said today there are no conditions or combination of conditions of bond that would assure her of the community’s safety if she released Donovan Crowl, 50, pending trial on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Crowl is charged with conspiracy, conspiracy to impede or injure officer, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

“I note that the charges against the defendant are very serious,” Ovington said during her ruling. “The government alleges that he conspired with others in advance to forcibly storm the United States Capitol to impede or injure officers in order to obstruct an official proceeding. His vision is seen on video stating ‘We overran the Capitol.’ His criminal history includes alcohol and violence-related offenses. He also has demonstrated non-compliance with court order supervision.”