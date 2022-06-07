Butler County man takes plea deal in 2019 assault case involving child

Timothy Jay Smith, 41, of Hanover Twp. was indicted in September 2019 on four counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of rape involving a child younger than 10, according to Hamilton County Clerk of Courts records. The alleged crimes occurred in May 2019.

On June 2, Smith entered an Alford plea of guilty to one count of aggravated assault in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. The remainder of the charges were dismissed.