Bus driver accused of grooming, sexually abusing boys worked at multiple local schools

The rape charges have a sexually violent predator specification which would make Hunt eligible for life in prison without parole if convicted, said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

Hunt is being held without bond and will be arraigned Aug. 5 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Hunt initially was arrested on May 5 after Northmont’s school resource officer learned of allegations Hunt had inappropriate and illegal relationships with current and former students, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was charged Tuesday in Vandalia Municipal Court before the case was bound over to a county grand jury.

Municipal court documents alleged Hunt had an inappropriate relationship with a Northmont student. He reportedly had sexual contact with the student after giving him ecstasy and as well as forced sexual contact.

Hunt reportedly met potential victims through his job as a bus driver and then offered them jobs at his business, which services and repairs pipe organs.

Within a few days he’d make sexual advances toward the boys, Heck said. His office said it has identified nine victims and there could be more.

Some of the alleged sexual abuse reportedly took place at different churches, where they were supposed to be servicing pipe organs.

Hunt also took boys to a camper he owned in Lima, Heck said.

“What the investigation revealed was that this defendant is truly a predator,” Heck said. “The reports from the victims were all very similar and followed a similar pattern of abuse.”

Hunt has worked in multiple school districts in the region, including Vandalia-Butler City Schools, Milton-Union Exempted Village School District, Eaton Community Schools, Tri-County North School District, St. Christopher School and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Heck said there are concerns there are additional victims. Anyone with information related to Hunt can call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-HELP (4357).

“The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing and we are committed to holding individuals accountable who prey on vulnerable members of our community,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners and urge anyone with additional information to come forward.”

The Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Clayton Police Department are continuing to investigate.