Beavercreek man arrested after threat to Kettering Fairmont LGBTQ+ students

Police told Fairmont administration to maintain a normal routine at the school as police continued to investigate, but several additional police officers were dispatched to the school while the investigation was ongoing.

“We commend the quick action of the Kettering Police Department both in assuring the safety of our students, staff and visitors and in identifying and apprehending the individual responsible for making the phone call this morning,” Kettering Schools administration said in a press release.

Kettering schools said KPD will continue to provide additional coverage at the high school to assist the student resource officer, especially following the recent announcement that the Kettering 2023 prom court included two LGBTQ+ students who were named king and queen.

Fairmont students’ picks of 18-year-olds Rosita Green and Dai’sean Conley last month as king and queen, respectively, prompted a gathering of supporters outside the Shroyer Road school Tuesday afternoon before those opposing the votes addressed the Kettering board of education inside.

More than 40 people were at that protest.

Kettering schools said the safety and security of students and staff members are, “of paramount importance in the Kettering City Schools, and the district pledges to join our Kettering Police Department in holding any person or persons who threatens that safety responsible and subject to consequences to the fullest extent of the law.”

Kettering schools encouraged anyone aware of safety concerns to report concerns to police, school officials or another trusted adult.

Reporter Nick Blizzard contributed to this story.