Ashley Flynn murder case: Husband indicted on 11 counts

His wife, 37-year-old Ashley Flynn, was found shot to death after crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 16 on a report of a burglary in progress to the couple’s house in the 900 block of Cunningham Court, where police said there were signs of forced entry. She had been shot two times and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said.

Caleb Flynn was arrested three days later and has remained held in the Miami County Jail on a $2 million bond.

The criminal complaint filed Feb. 19 in Miami County Municipal Court indicated Ashley Flynn was shot with a 9mm handgun, and that officers were led astray “by the staging of the crime scene.”

Caleb Flynn called 911 to report someone broke in and that his wife was shot in the head and unresponsive. He also told dispatchers that he was not sure whether an intruder was still in the house, according to an affidavit.

When police arrived, the side door to the garage on the north side of the house was open. Ashley Flynn was found in bed in the master bedroom. Two gun shell casings were found on the floor near the foot of the bed, the court document read.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Inside the garage, the center console to a 2024 Ford pickup truck was open. This is where Caleb Flynn told police he kept a handgun. Also, police reported that the side door to the garage had a large refrigerator in front of it “that would’ve had to be pushed to open the door,” the affidavit stated.

Caleb Flynn, the couple’s daughters and two dogs also were home at the time of the shooting.

“The two children in the home had not woke up and (were) still in their bedroom throughout this incident,” the court record said.

The deadly shooting and Caleb Flynn’s arrest sent shockwaves through the tight-knit Tipp City community, which has rallied to support the couple’s two elementary-aged daughters through fundraisers.

Caleb Flynn’s indictment means that a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 26 in municipal court will no longer happen. It is not clear when he will be arraigned in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Defense attorney L. Patrick Mulligan, who is representing Caleb Flynn, did not immediately return a request for comment. However, he previously said he was not worried about an indictment, describing it as a charging document.