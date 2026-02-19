Ashley Flynn case: Husband in jail on suspicion of murder

Ashley Flynn, 37, was found shot to death after crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a burglary in progress with a resident shot in the couple’s house in the 900 block of Cunningham Court, where police said there were signs of forced entry. She had been shot two times and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said.

The chief announced Caleb Flynn’s arrest the same day the couple’s church, the Christian Life Center, announced a celebration of life for Ashley Flynn was scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 3489 Little York Road in Butler Twp.

“The family and community deserve a thorough, professional and compassionate investigation into this very sensitive matter,” Adkins said in a statement released Thursday evening. “As a result of the investigation, probable cause existed to charge Caleb Flynn with the murder of his wife. Due to the ongoing nature of this case, specific investigative details will not be released at this time.”

He was booked at 5:07 p.m. into the Miami County Jail, according to jail and court records.

The criminal complaint filed Friday morning indicated Ashley Flynn was shot with a 9mm handgun, and that officers were led astray “by the staging of the crime scene.”

Caleb Flynn called 911 to report a burglary and said his wife was shot in the head and unresponsive. He also told dispatchers that he was not sure whether an intruder was still in the house, according to an affidavit.

When police arrived, the side door to the garage on the north side of the house was open and Ashley Flynn was found in bed in the master bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. Two gun shell casings were found on the floor near the foot of the bed, the court document read.

Inside the garage, the center console to a 2024 Ford pickup truck was open. This is where Caleb Flynn told police he kept his handgun. Also, police reported that the side door to the garage had a large refrigerator in front of it “that would’ve had to be pushed to open the door,” the affidavit stated.

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Caleb Flynn, the couple’s two elementary-aged daughters and two Goldendoodles also were home at the time of the shooting.

“The two children in the home had not woke up and was still in their bedroom throughout this incident,” the court record said.

Once Ashley Flynn’s mother arrived to take the girls, Caleb Flynn agreed to speak voluntarily with detectives and was taken to the Tipp City Police Department around 4:30 a.m. Monday, the affidavit read. There were no further documents filed on what he told police during questioning, nor how long it lasted.

The deadly shooting sent shockwaves through the tight-knit Tipp City community and spread safety concerns.

Tipp City police on Wednesday night released a statement that there is no information indicating the community is in danger.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident targeted at this specific residence,” the statement read.

Cunningham Court residents described the Flynn family as wonderful, active neighbors who have lived on the cul-de-sac for about four or five years.

Ashley Flynn was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and Lee University, a private Christian university in Cleveland, Tennessee. She coached girls volleyball at Tippecanoe Middle School and was a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools, where she formerly was an elementary school teacher. For the past year she also taught at LifeWise Academy, a nonprofit that provides weekly Bible-based lessons to public school students off campus.

The Flynns previously were staff members of the Christian Life Center, where Caleb Flynn served as a music pastor and worship leader.

Originally from Braham, Minnesota, Caleb Flynn also is a Lee University graduate.

He appeared as an “American Idol” contestant for the 12th season of the reality TV singing competition in 2013. During an interview, he shared: “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty. I love her.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a vice president of sales at Richard D. Smith & Sons Inc., a family-run single source supplier for commercial flooring and worship seats, according to the business website.

In the days following the shooting, Tipp City police remained on scene around the clock. The department is the lead agency in the homicide investigation and is receiving assistance from the FBI, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.