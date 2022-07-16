journal-news logo
Area governments receive total of $1.7M from first opioid settlement payment

FILE - An arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Idaho officials on Friday, May 13, 2022, agreed to a $119 million settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Crime & Law
By
1 minute ago

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the first round of payments has been made to local governments electronically from the state’s OneOhio settlement with national opioid distributors.

The governor said this first round of payments totaled more than 8.6 million, but that local governments will continue receiving payments from the settlement for the next 18 years.

ExploreMontgomery County to receive up to $3.5M from Rite Aid in opioid case settlement

Local payments range from a few hundred dollars, such as Waynesville, which received about $400, to hundreds of thousands, such as Montgomery County, which received over $400,000. In total, area governments received over $1.7 million

According to OneOhio settlement documents, the funds are meant to be used for expanding available treatments for people with substance use disorders, preventing substance use, provide substance use education, decrease the “oversupply” of legal and illicit opioids and supporting addiction recovery services.

The amount each local government received, by county, is as follows, according to National Opioid Settlement documents.

BUTLER COUNTY – $363,381.38

  • Butler County, $232,669.03
  • Hamilton, $58,459.45
  • West Chester Township, $32,298.27
  • Liberty Township, $9,933.85
  • Oxford Township, $9,520.52
  • Fairfield Township, $6,923.25
  • Oxford, $6,867.40
  • Trenton, $3,598.47
  • Ross Township, $2,262.14
  • Hanover Township, $849.00

CLARK COUNTY – $148,996.49

  • Clark County, $105,180.49
  • Springfield, $40,929.66
  • Bethel Township, $1,193.82
  • Springfield Township, $908.01
  • Moorefield Township, $784.51

DARKE COUNTY – $30,053.86

  • Darke County, $23,212.08
  • Greenville, $4,761.07
  • Greenville Township, $1,216.32
  • Versailles, $864.39

GREENE COUNTY – $130,590.48

  • Greene County, $78,703.09
  • Fairborn, $13,346.52
  • Beavercreek Township, $11,656.58
  • Xenia, $10,961.88
  • Beavercreek, $7,291.27
  • Sugarcreek Township, $4,062.10
  • Bellbrook, $2,056.47
  • Yellow Springs, $1,229.78
  • Xenia Township, $652.79

MIAMI COUNTY – $69,153.30

  • Miami County, $49,940.23
  • Troy, $7,777.49
  • Piqua, $7,514.44
  • Tipp City, $3,253.71
  • Covington, $667.43

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – $657,760.92

  • Montgomery County, $446,337.01
  • Dayton, $115,403.35
  • Miamisburg, $14,350.04
  • Miami Township, $11,707.78
  • Washington Township, $11,376.20
  • Vandalia, $8,359.89
  • Moraine, $7,696.73
  • Riverside, $7,067.77
  • Trotwood, $7,014.93
  • Oakwood, $5,749.75
  • Englewood, $5,427.50
  • West Carrollton, $5,216.12
  • Clayton, $3,242.20
  • Harrison Township, $2,841.20
  • Butler Township, $2,661.94
  • Brookville, $1,872.37
  • Germantown, $1,436.14

MULTIPLE COUNTIES – $128,485.40

  • Middletown, $50,355.63
  • Kettering, $29,247.73
  • Fairfield, $25,009.17
  • Huber Heights, $10,824.57
  • Monroe, $10,357.03
  • Centerville, $5,112.45
  • Loveland, $4,115.10
  • Springboro, $2,591.78
  • Blanchester, $990.78
  • Carlisle, $705.73

PREBLE COUNTY – $32,690.10

  • Preble County, $26,506.86
  • Eaton, $5,320.33
  • West Alexandria, $862.91

WARREN COUNTY – $140,038.39

  • Warren County, $91,192.54
  • Mason, $13,054.66
  • Deerfield Township, $9,951.39
  • Clear Creek Township, $7,556.05
  • Lebanon, $7,550.02
  • Franklin, $4,623.73
  • Hamilton Township, $3,895.68
  • Union Township, $690.84
  • Turtlecreek Township, $616.43
  • South Lebanon, $506.82
  • Waynesville, $400.23

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

