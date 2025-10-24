47 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Tierra Sue Gehron, 8329 Keister Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert B. Martin, 3916 Riverview Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian David Vick, 717 Nathan Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Juan Antonio Diaz-Trinidad, 613 9th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of robbery.

Stephen Atta Owusu, 5109 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and vandalism (direct).

Timothy Lamont Caldwell Jr., 2407 Minnesota St., Apt. 1, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Navruza Tojibaeva, 8753 Wales Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary and assault.

Lamorse Jones, 7439 Country Village Drive, Cleves; indicted on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.

Jacob Elias Marrero, 640 Island Road, Circleville; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Erick Antonio Guevara Franco, 1350 Goodman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault (direct) and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).

Devon Shawn Geter, 223 S. Armore Ave., Dayton; indicted on two counts of domestic violence (direct), and one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Nicholas James Harrison, 5260 Southview Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Courtney Nicole Bryant, 621 Blanche Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Brooke Nicole Sicking, 320 N. Verity Parkway, Apt. 4, Middletown; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property (direct), and one count each of petty theft, burglary and grand theft (direct).

Lawrence Scott Bernard, 650 Wyoming Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Donald E. Seale, 1202 Calumet Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Jerry Robert Tolliver, 720 Sample Road, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Tracey Spahn, 138 South E St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Cary Donald Dawayne Ross, 1229 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of cruelty to companion animal (direct) and assault.

Jessica Renee Renfro, 1106 Edison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Brandon Joseph Wilson, 5192 Kennedy Camp Road, Trenton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, vandalism, using weapons while intoxicated, and inducing panic.

Jeremy Breedlove, 361 Hastings Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct), having weapons while under disability (direct), and carrying concealed weapons.

Agustin Molina-Pahua, 2715 Dixie Highway, Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Isabella Victoris Jo Weber, 7790 View Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of assault, domestic violence, endangering children, and resisting arrest.

Anthony Watson, 7209 Brookcrest Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Matthew C. Dotson, 1517 Lafayette Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Matthew S. Howard, 3014 Omaha St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jeffrey D. Jarvis, 715 Williams Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tabbatha L. Collins, 1997 Logan Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joshua D. Sizemore, 2711 S. Main St., Lot 1, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

James O. Linville, 9743 Loralinda Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ewell Thomas Utterback, Jr., 822 Memorial Drive, Lebanon; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Robert Andrew Sowders, 3110 Lefferson Road, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Brooke Jessica Moorhead, 425 S. Main St., Apt. A, Franklin; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

David Edward Hood, 1785 Ohio 28, Lot 53, Goshen; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Kenneth Garrett Anderson, 1758 Ohio 774, Hamersville; indicted on one count each of abduction, strangulation, disrupting public service, and domestic violence.

Sirius Lee Marcum, 42 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Zachary William Dickinson, 8618 Coran Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

Gabrielle Christine Pfister, 564 Miami Trace Court, Loveland; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin and possession of drugs.

Brian Douglas Jones, 1097 Valley St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, forgery and attempted misdemeanor theft.

Trevor Walker, LKA 4038 Briar Creek Drive, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapons, obstructing official business, and inducing panic.

Todd Edward Gwinner, 6937 S. Ohio 123, Morrow; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, failure to stop after an accident, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Clayton Rothert, 1024 Abilene Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and criminal trespass.

Christopher Michael Haney, 640 Hickory Road, Lawrenceburg, Indiana; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, domestic violence and assault.

Zachary Adam Geiger, 5234 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of strangulation and assault.

Sean Patrick Heenan, 147 Clubhouse Lane, Unit A, Lebanon; indicted on one count of making false alarms.

James Richard Back, 620 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and obstructing official business.