4-week-old girl suffers skull fractures; Miamisburg parents indicted

Hospital staff told police “this type of retinal hemorrhaging is typical in significant accidental trauma, such as a motor vehicle crash that involves a rollover or crush injury or inflicted trauma.”

Coyle also told police that Mayberry did not live with them anymore and was not present when she dropped the child. However, she later said Mayberry had been with her after police obtained text and social media messages she exchanged with Mayberry. The messages included discussion about Coyle giving police a key and permission to search the residence and Mayberry say he was “cleaning up.” records show.

Coyle told police the pair had argued and that he was angry with her but appeared to have calmed down when he asked for the baby. She handed him the baby and stood up, saying she hoped he would follow her to put the baby to bed. Instead, she said she later heard a “thump” and saw Mayberry appear “shocked” as he stood over the baby on the floor, the affidavit stated.

Mayberry during a police interview admitted that he dropped the baby and that he and Coyle had lied about his whereabouts. However, police said Mayberry “could not consistently show us how he had dropped the infant.”

Coyle has been jailed since her April 20 arrest. A warrant also was issued that day for Mayberry, who was taken into custody on Monday afternoon.

Mayberry also has a May 18 bench trial in Miamisburg Municipal Court for misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and child endangering. Coyle told police that Mayberry struck her on Christmas Day when she would not give him the baby after he allegedly had been drinking, according to a court record.