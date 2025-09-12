36 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Dalton Michael Sester, 881 Foster Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of assault.

Brian Trujillo, 11646 Neuss Ave., Springdale; indicted on two counts each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and driving under financial responsibility law suspension, and one count each of carrying concealed weapons, intimidation, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operation of a motor vehicle bearing license plates or an identification mark issued to another.

Tayvion James Taylor, 6806 Lakota Pointe Lane, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

Robbie Nicole West, 468 Peyton Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David A. Behler, 5286 Southgate Blvd., Apt. 11, Fairfield; indicted on one count of robbery.

Marcus Paul Bailey, 8771 Cox Road, West Chester; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Clayton Daniel Bauknecht, 342 Old St., Apt. A, Monroe; indicted on two counts of trespass in a habitation.

Patrick Austin Snapp, 8 Jasper Court, Apt. B, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jaimen Edward Wright, 1431 Compton Road, Apt. D, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count of possession of cocaine.

Steven Randall Weber, Sr., 315 North E St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Dale Williams, 1127 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Matthew Paul Ledford, 5273 College Corner Pike, Apt. 18, Oxford; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Joshua Lee Lazier, 1502 Forest Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or vehicle information (direct).

D’Marco Lee Jones, 610 16th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Brandon E. Clunen, 323 Clark St., Apt. 10, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Michael Allen Latimore, 2006 Minnesota St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Michael James Lelasher, 5038 Sweetbay St., Mason; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Douglas Lee Bland, 338 Hickory St., Apt. 5, Dayton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Roger Lee Pohlman, 280 Sherwood Court, Batavia; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and theft.

Brandon Michael Woolley, 2799 Kimberly Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and felonious assault.

Jayden Terell Baker, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Brandon Gauge Seward, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

John Alman Todd IV, 1805 Wilmington Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Austin James Arnold, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Kevondre Dewayne Walton, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shokhrukhkhon Fayzillaev, 7420 Capri Way, Maineville; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Marcy Nicole Russell, 865 Old Leonard Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count of theft.

Paul Jesse Fisher, 1111 Deerfield Road, Unit 108, Lebanon; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Liban Mohamed Mohomoud, 5226 Garand Drive, Westerville; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nikkiah Anna May Turkelson, 2889 Phaeton Lane, Maineville; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under OVI suspension.

Tyrone Jason Allen, 1710 Greenview Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of escape and theft.

Kyle Patrick Armstrong, 3715 Marble Ridge Lane, Mason; indicted on one count each of escape, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Thomas Allen Davis, 3012 W. Ohio 122, Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to stop after an accident, driving under OVI suspension, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Benjamin Tyler Robertson, 204 S. Mary Ellen St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of assault, strangulation, domestic violence, resisting arrest, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Terry Dale Newman, 2928 U.S. Highway 50, Batavia; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Branden Lamar Benjamin Sims, 1861 Lincrest Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, and driving under OVI suspension.