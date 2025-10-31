35 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Eric Matthew Meyer, 30 Fox Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, domestic violence, felonious assault (direct), tampering with evidence (direct), and complicity to tampering with evidence (direct).

Matthew Olin Murray, 26 Whitaker Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property (direct) and one count of receiving stolen property.

Katelyn N. Roberts, 406 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Randall L. Rose, 92 Lakeside Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Jason Alan Chapman, 5941 Country Meadow Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of identity fraud and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Devin Iceman, 816 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jerrel Ray Wright, 1313 Carolina St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine.

Dangelo Malik Lane, 4219 Birchall Road, Toledo; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Ahmed Ali Sharif, 228 Albert Ave., Apt. 1C, Columbus; indicted on one count each of complicity to robbery (direct) and complicity to grand theft (direct).

Jessica Marie Mays, 4015 North Bend Road, Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of robbery.

Joshua Glenn Ray Price, 806 W. Main St., Apt. F, Loveland; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Brandon J. Ertel, 2006 Elkhorn Road, Cedar Grove, IN.; indicted on one count each of robbery, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Theotis Rodney Strawder, 127 Washington St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Kelly Ann Smith, 6532 Coachlight Way, West Chester; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Ashley M. McCane, 1814 Edison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), petty theft (direct), and criminal trespass.

Gregory Paul Schaim, 9651 Seward Road, #206, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of assault and disorderly conduct.

Michael Joseph Hancock, 112 S. Clinton St., #707, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Scott Lee Bailey, 135 Timberhill Drive, Apt. B4, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Gregory Stewart Jones, 1206 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Allen Stenger, Cove Motel, 2800 Dixie Hwy., #147, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct); and failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Corey Cook, 6 Hurm St., Apt. 6, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

William Tyler Griffith, 2125 Needmore Road, Webbville, KY.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving in marked lanes or continuous lines of traffic.

Thomas Nicholas Bollow, 8387 Point O Woods Court, Springboro; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Wilson Manuel Rivera, 2105 Pearl St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and assault.

Tia Nicole Spradlin, 231 S. Riverside Drive, Batavia; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and assault.

Robert Randall Keegan, 791 Royston Drive, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin and possession of drugs.

Deron Wayne Oldham III, 4106 Redonda Lane, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.

Harley Davidson, 416 N. 1st St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of vehicular assault and domestic violence.

Dillon Ray Edward McElroy, 60 Desales Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Douglas Malcom Caldwell, 31 S. Clinton St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shawn Michael Richards, 1030 Hunters Run Drive, Apt. 19, Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.

Philip Arthur Leyes Jr., 464 E. Main St., Harveysburg; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Douglas Wayne Taulbee II, 299 Forge Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.

Bobbie Jo Woods, 185 Fox Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and falsification.

Johnathon Allen Michael Hawkins, 602 W. Crescent Lane, Franklin; indicted on five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.