31 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Kimberly Schweitzer, 203 Washington St., Alexandria, Ky.; indicted on one count each of grand theft (direct), grand theft by deception (direct), receiving stolen property (direct), and tampering with records (direct).

Melissa Ann Aleshire, 1705 Wyoming Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of forgery (direct), one count each of theft by deception (direct), theft (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Bryant Keith Benson, 3407 Grand Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Lance Patterson, 1131 S. 13th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and carrying concealed weapons.

Donald Steven Michael Helton, Serve City, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Thomas Richard Smith, 409 Crawford St., Apt. 9, Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Paul B. Scholz, 1440 Villa Court, Apt. D, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Cameron Tyler Holian, 314 Sackett Drive, Monroe; indicted on one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance.

Jennifer Renee Reece, 356 Hampshire Drive, Apt. 7, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of petty theft, and one count of theft.

Douglas French, 943 Brookwood Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Shawn Hollon, 86 Kelly Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Dexter Gregory, II, 7081 Tylerville Road, West Chester; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Stephanie Michelle Inabnitt, 2959 Massachusetts Ave., Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Shawneice L. Scott, 4270 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Reginald Lee Thompson, II, 2317 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Gaspar Geovan Mendoza-Mendoza, 27 Billy Circle, Fairfield; indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

Maxx Damien Grogg, 8445 Foxglove Lane, Apt. L, West Chester; indicted on two counts each of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct), and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct).

Marcus E. Walker, 1209 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Chad M. Burks, 2399 S. Briel Blvd., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jason Michael Dudley, 5420 Station Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather K. Bowling, 739 Clark St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Marvin Durham, 8084 Halyard Court, Maineville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Dean Leach, 7348 Tricounty Highway, Lot 9, Sardinia; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Brent Wayne Davis, 3357 W. Serenity Parkway, Connersville, IN.; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Kareem Ikeem Cropper, 325 Benjamin Ave., Iselin, N.J.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.

Christopher Mitchell Ledford, 842 Forest Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of theft.

Timothy James Wass, 782 Vinland Drive, Eaton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Brandon Lee McIntosh, 6940 Spring Garden Drive, Unit 35, Middletown; indicted on one count each of making a terroristic threat, possessing criminal tools, harassment with a bodily substance, ethnic intimidation, criminal damaging or endangering, and menacing.

Cecilia D’Anne Marie Wark, 6515 Tulip Court, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Elena Reagan Eggleton, 4641 Ashbrook Trail, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault; assault; harassment with a bodily substance; obstructing official business; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and criminal damaging or endangering.

Michael Gordon Hanson, LKA 1505 Smith Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.