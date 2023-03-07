3 weeks after woman shot and killed in Fairfield Twp., more details emerge

Kemper was getting out of her car when the shooter came at her from behind and shot in what is described by McCroskey as an ambush. The sergeant said the shooting was targeted, but several houses in the neighborhood were also hit by gunfire.

“The investigation is progressing and we are investigating multiple leads,” McCroskey said.

In the 911 call, Kemper’s mother said “Somebody just shot my daughter down … they shot her like five or six times. Send somebody ... they may come in here.”

Neighbors reported to dispatchers that they heard multiple shots fired. Two callers reported seeing a man wearing all black with a gun, then a maroon car with blacked out windows speeding away.

A male caller said, “someone just got shot, they are laying in the street.” A second person on the call said there was a man running in the road dressed in all black.

The Accord had Ohio license plate number JNH4815, a stolen plate, police said. It is possible it has since been replaced with a different plate and could be in Cincinnati. police said a day after the shooting.

McCroskey said Tuesday the car has not been located and they are still searching for it.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the vehicle or its occupants to contact Fairfield Twp. Police or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.