26 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
BUTLER COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
Roy D. Dillow, 1029 Manhattan St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Michael J. Alcorn, 11 N. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft.
Tari Lee Cortright, 1269 Harmon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jake R. Pfalz, 1592 Hill Ave., Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.
Walter R. Trujillo Zacarias, 650 N. University Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying concealed weapons.
Anthony Wayne Cassano, 454 Rockford Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft.
Christina Marie Rucker, 25 Highland Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.
Emily Renee Raybourne, 705 North D St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.
Shawn Lee Lewis, 1006 Jackson St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to register (direct).
John Vincent Barone, 9958 McCauly Road, Sharonville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and criminal damaging or endangering (direct).
Michael Dean Withrow, 509 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
William Carl Glenn, 2105 Hill Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.
Gary Wayne Hall, 5232 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.
Bart Joshua Taylor, 1552 Lingo St., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
Nathaniel Tyler Plummer, 313 South C St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and aggravated menacing.
Kendal Ronald Parker, 547 N. 5th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.
Travis James Odell Wilkins, Jr., 2250 E. Davis Road, Apt. C, Kettering; indicted on one count of theft.
Dayton Knight, 6404 Sitka Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.
Ronald Lynn James, 5232 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on two counts of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Zachary Brandon Nicol, 924 Haverhill Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of escape and aggravated possession of drugs.
Joseph Wade Boggs, Jr., 316 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of kidnapping (direct), and one count each of rape (direct) and gross sexual imposition (direct).
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Emily Marie Byrd, 40 Baker Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, and possession of drugs.
Hayden Marie Williams, 2471 County Road 144, Apt. B, South Point; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amber Josephine George, 9761 Bob White Place, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Josephine Clemmons, 721 11th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of theft and criminal trespass.
Casino Rayshawn Harris, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
