26 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Roy D. Dillow, 1029 Manhattan St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Michael J. Alcorn, 11 N. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Tari Lee Cortright, 1269 Harmon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jake R. Pfalz, 1592 Hill Ave., Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Walter R. Trujillo Zacarias, 650 N. University Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying concealed weapons.

Anthony Wayne Cassano, 454 Rockford Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Christina Marie Rucker, 25 Highland Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Emily Renee Raybourne, 705 North D St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Shawn Lee Lewis, 1006 Jackson St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to register (direct).

John Vincent Barone, 9958 McCauly Road, Sharonville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and criminal damaging or endangering (direct).

Michael Dean Withrow, 509 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

William Carl Glenn, 2105 Hill Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Gary Wayne Hall, 5232 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Bart Joshua Taylor, 1552 Lingo St., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Nathaniel Tyler Plummer, 313 South C St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and aggravated menacing.

Kendal Ronald Parker, 547 N. 5th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Travis James Odell Wilkins, Jr., 2250 E. Davis Road, Apt. C, Kettering; indicted on one count of theft.

Dayton Knight, 6404 Sitka Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Ronald Lynn James, 5232 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on two counts of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Zachary Brandon Nicol, 924 Haverhill Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of escape and aggravated possession of drugs.

Joseph Wade Boggs, Jr., 316 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of kidnapping (direct), and one count each of rape (direct) and gross sexual imposition (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Emily Marie Byrd, 40 Baker Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, and possession of drugs.

Hayden Marie Williams, 2471 County Road 144, Apt. B, South Point; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber Josephine George, 9761 Bob White Place, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha Josephine Clemmons, 721 11th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of theft and criminal trespass.

Casino Rayshawn Harris, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.