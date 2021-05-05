1-year-old boy in German Twp. crash that killed his mother, 2 others dies

Following the accident, Andrew and his sister, Averly, 7, were taken from Mance’s vehicle to Dayton Children’s Hospital and were in critical condition. Averly is still recovering at the hospital, according to officials.

Officials are seeking information on a black vehicle that may have played a role in the crash. However, a vehicle that was captured on a Ring doorbell that was widely circulated on social media as possibly a part of the crash was not involved, police said.

“Based on the footage obtained (by a sergeant) as well as the Ring camera footage, it is our belief that at no time was the driver on State Route 4, south of Market Street, nor is there any way his vehicle could have deviated from the route he claimed to take,” the police said in their own social media post. “Based on the additional video evidence (the sergeant) discovered, the vehicle from the Route 4 Ring camera footage is no longer being considered as a suspect vehicle and the driver is no longer a person of interest in this investigation.”

“The German Township Police Department strives to seek out truth through our investigations, with a goal of holding those responsible accountable for their actions, while exonerating the innocent,” the department said.

Police said they are still looking for a black or dark-colored vehicle and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at clerk@germantownshippolice.org or by calling 937-855-7215. A person can also visit the station at 12102 state Route 725.