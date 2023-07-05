1 killed, 1 hurt in drive-by shooting at bus station near Fountain Square

CINCINNATI — A 20-year-old woman is dead and a teen is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in downtown Cincinnati, police said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Government Square bus station near Fountain Square.

Investigators said the 20-year-old woman was shot in the chest. She was unconscious when police arrived. A news crew on the scene said paramedics were working on her for at least a half hour before transporting her to the hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Investigators said the teen was shot in the knee. She was taken to Cincinnati Children’s and is expected to recover.

Police said there were a lot of people in the area when the shooting happened and they are interviewing witnesses.

Investigators said the suspect may have been driving a white Kia.

East Fifth Street and Walnut Street were blocked off by police tape for hours on Wednesday. The crime scene stretched about two blocks from Vine Street to Main Street.

According to Metro, the entire Government Square hub was closed. Everything reopened around 7:30 a.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, investigators had not released the identity of the 20-year-old victim. It was also not clear how old the teen victim is.

Police have not said if the suspect and the victims are known to each other.