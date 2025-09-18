How to turn on push notifications in the app

You can customize the push notifications within our app to send only the type of news alerts you want to keep up with.
Follow the steps below to set up your custom push notifications in your app:
- Launch the app on your phone or tablet and tap the “Settings” wheel at the top right of the screen.
- Select “Push Notifications” in the settings menu
- From the list of alerts shown, toggle “on” the alerts you want to receive.
- Note: once “on” the toggle will appear green.
- If you’d like to stop receiving notifications for that topic, hit the toggle again and it will appear grayed out.
Once a push alert is turned on, you will start receiving notifications on your phone home screen when we post news alerts.
When you’re done customizing, use the back arrow at the top left of your app screen to return to your app feeds.
If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@journal-news.com or call us at 1-877-267-0018.