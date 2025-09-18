How to choose topics in the Journal-News app

You can customize the news topics within our app to show the types of news you prefer seeing the most. This applies to the “News” section of the app that shows our latest feed of updated stories, and not the ePaper.
Follow the steps below to customize your News feed:
- Launch the app on your phone or tablet and tap the “Settings” wheel at the top right of the screen.
- Select “My Topics” in the settings menu
- In My topics, tap the topics in the list of options that you would like to appear on your news feed.
- Note: once selected, the topic will have a red “X unfollow” option appear next to it.
- If you’d like to stop following a topic, hit the red “X unfollow” option
How to arrange the topics that you’ve chosen to follow
- In “My Topics” of your settings, toggle to the “Following” option near the top of your screen.
- Notice the three lines to the far right of the screen by each topic. You can drag and drop topics from top to bottom to change how they will appear in your feed
- News topics dragged to the top of the list will appear first (to the far left) of your news feed topic bar, and items to the bottom you will need to navigate to the right in your feed to see.
When you’re done customizing, use the back arrow at the top left of your app screen to return to your app feeds.
If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@journal-news.com or call us at 1-877-267-0018.