How to add us as a Google Preferred Source

What is a “Google Preferred Source”?

A preferred source is something that tells Google what news sources are most important to you. Once you choose your sources, you are more likely to see stories from those sources featured in your Google search results.

According to a blog post from Google, “When you select your preferred sources, you’ll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search.”

Why should I add this website as a Google Preferred Source?

There are a lot of news sources out there, some of which are reputable and some that are not. By adding this website as a Preferred Source in Google, you are making your search results smarter by getting news from a trusted source more frequently.

How do I add this website to my Google Preferred Sources?

You can add each of our local news partners individually using the links below. We recommend adding all three to ensure you get the most complete local coverage. All you have to do is check the box to the right of our website and you’re all set.

Once you’ve added us, you’ll not only see our stories higher up in the ‘Top Stories’ section, but you may also see a brand-new section on your Google search page called ‘From your sources’ that features our latest local reporting.

Dayton Daily News

Click here to add Dayton Daily News as a Google Preferred Source

Springfield News-Sun

Click here to add Springfield News-Sun as a Google Preferred Source

Journal-News

Click here to add Journal-News as a Google Preferred Source