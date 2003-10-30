BreakingNews
Man injured in Hamilton machinery accident that killed 1 is in coma

PHOTOS: 20 years ago in Butler County in scenes from October 2003

1 / 58
Sara Lagemann 7, from Fairfield gets her face painted as part of several activities at Chili Festival held at the Fairfield Fire Department Headquarters. TONY TRIBBLE/JOURNALNEWS
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top