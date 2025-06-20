Breaking: Kroger plans to close 60 stores

WEEK IN CARTOONS: Israel, Iran, protests and more

CARTOONS: Michael Ramirez, June 21, 2025
CARTOONS: Lisa Benson, June 23, 2025
CARTOONS: Mike Peters, June 23, 2025
CARTOONS: Nick Anderson, June 21, 2025
CARTOONS: Dana Summers, June 22, 2025
CARTOONS: Michael Ramirez, June 22, 2025
CARTOONS: Jack Ohman, June 22, 2025
CARTOONS: David Horsey, June 22, 2025
CARTOONS: Mike Luckovich, June 20, 2025
CARTOONS: Lisa Benson, June 20, 2025
CARTOONS: Jack Ohman, June 19, 2025
CARTOONS: Nick Anderson, June 19, 2025
CARTOONS: Michael Ramirez, June 19, 2025
CARTOONS: Chip Bok, June 19, 2025
CARTOONS: Lisa Benson, June 18, 2025
CARTOONS: Mike Peters, June 18, 2025
1 / 16
CARTOONS: Michael Ramirez, June 21, 2025