News
Best of Butler County
Things to Do
Life
Sports
Obituaries
Legal Notices
ePaper
50°
News
All News
Ideas & Voices
Business
Elections
Election Voter Guide
Ohio
Nation & World
Local News
All Local
Crime
Hamilton
Middletown
West Chester & Liberty Twp
Fairfield
Oxford
Butler County
Warren County
Weather
Traffic
Coronavirus
Life
All Lifestyles
Best of Butler County
In Your Prime
Health
Celebrations
Puzzles & Games
Latest Videos
Latest Photos
HomesPlus
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
OSU Buckeyes
Miami RedHawks
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Obituaries
Legal Notices
Newspaper Archives
Digital Help Center
Newsletters
News
ePaper
Local
Weather
Ohio Lottery
Sign Up for Newsletters
Newspaper Archives
Customer Service
Contact the Journal-News
Our Products
Feedback
FAQs
Digital Help Center
Marketplace
Classifieds
Jobs
Cars
HomesPlus
Advertise
Legal Notices
© 2023 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement
,
Privacy Policy
,
CCPA
, and understand your options regarding
Ad Choices
.
Learn about
Careers at Cox Enterprises.
PHOTOS: Middletown Santa Run held Dec. 16 at Donham Plaza
1 /
70
The Middletown Santa Run 1 Mile & 5k was held Dec. 16 at the Donham Plaza. Runners turned out dressed for the holidays to complete a 1 mile or 5k run. AMY BURZYNSKI/STAFF
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement
,
Privacy Policy
,
CCPA
, and understand your options regarding
Ad Choices
.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top
Cookie Settings