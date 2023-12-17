PHOTOS: Middletown Santa Run held Dec. 16 at Donham Plaza

The Middletown Santa Run 1 Mile & 5k was held Dec. 16 at the Donham Plaza. Runners turned out dressed for the holidays to complete a 1 mile or 5k run. AMY BURZYNSKI/STAFF
