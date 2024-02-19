Wright Station gathering area in Springboro expanding again

City officials said because the project is part of the development agreement that was previously approved by council, any building plans within Wright Station need council approval.

City Manager Chris Pozzuto said half of the building will be leased by a dental office, while the other portion is being marketed for an eatery.

“We are excited that Wright Station will be expanding again with another building,” Pozzuto said. “The dental office occupying half the new building will be a good compliment to the other already-existing businesses there from both a use and parking perspective.”

He said he did not have a construction timeline as of late Friday afternoon.

“Once this building is constructed, Wright Station will only have two building pads remaining, and we look forward to continuing our work with Synergy to have a full build-out and completion of the redevelopment of that property,” Pozzuto said.

Last year, a 6,000 square-foot building opened at the development. Wright Station features an outdoor performance and event space with a lineup of free outdoor concerts, the Springboro Performing Arts Center, a Warped Wing microbrewery and restaurant, a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), plus multiple other restaurants and businesses.

Wright Station’s development is a partnership between the city of Springboro and Synergy and Mills Development in Beavercreek.