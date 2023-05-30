PHOTOS: Memorial service for Franklin Police K9 killed in wrong-way crash

1 / 31
Franklin Police officer Alex Butler was supported by other K9 handlers from around the area during a memorial service held for his partner, Franklin Police K9, Fury, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at New Vine Community Church. The ceremony was followed by a procession of Police vehicles from multiple agencies through Franklin. Fury, a German shepherd, was killed when a wrong way driver struck his police cruiser. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top