Warren County woman gathered nearly 10K diapers to donate for families

“I’m a big believer that everybody needs help sometimes,” Schilling said. “And so, if a family can say, ‘Hey, maybe for November and December, I don’t have to buy diapers, and I could use that money to make my holiday a little more special,’ I love that idea.”

The cost of baby supplies, including diapers, has been on the rise in recent years.

“Times are tough for a lot of people,” Schilling said. “Most families that have a baby use 3,000 diapers a year, and the cost is $100 a month. The cost has increased 30% over the last couple years.”

Schilling recently launched a diaper drive, aiming to collect 50,000 this year to donate to local food pantries. She has partnered with the Springboro Community Assistance Center on the effort.

To help, go to Schilling’s blog at 50kdiaperdrive.blog, where she tracks the drive’s progress. You can donate using GoFundMe, Amazon Wishlist or Venmo. Schilling said you can also drop off donations at Donut Haus Bakery in Springboro.

“I hope this helps a lot of families, and that is really what this type of thing is about,” she said. “I firmly believe that people want to show up, if you give them a cause or something, to show up for. Time and time again, I’ve witnessed this happen, and it’s just amazing, because it’s truly a community effort that makes this a reality.”

This isn’t the first time Schilling has hatched a helpful idea. Back in December 2024, she went viral for donating tens of thousands of dollars to a delivery driver during the holidays.