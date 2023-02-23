X
Warren County Tactical Response Unit called in for Franklin domestic incident

After a domestic disturbance late Wednesday night, the Warren County Tactical Response Team was called to arrest a man at a Franklin residence.

Franklin police were called about 11:13 p.m. regarding an active domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Evergreen Court, just east of Ohio 123.

Officers arriving at the scene made contact with the victim outside of the residence. The victim said the man was inside the residence intoxicated and that there were weapons inside the house.

Police attempted to make contact with the 44-year-old man, who did not respond to the officers. Because of his access to weapons and unknown location in the residence, Franklin police requested the Warren County Tactical Response Unit for assistance.

Police negotiators were unable to make contact with the man, and the decision was made to make entry into the residence. He was eventually located hiding inside the residence and was taken into custody without incident. The initial police charge against him is domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The man is being held without bond at the Warren County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 11:45 a.m. Friday Feb. 24 in Franklin Municipal Court, according to Franklin police.

About the Author

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

