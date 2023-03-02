Warren County man indicted on charges stemming from mailbox thefts

A Lebanon man has been indicted on theft charges after allegedly stealing mail out of residential mailboxes in early January.
A Warren County grand jury indicted Michael A. McKeever, 42, of Lebanon on three counts of receiving stolen property, all fourth-degree felonies; two counts of receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies; 10 counts of receiving stolen property, all first-degree misdemeanors; and two counts of petty theft, both first-degree misdemeanors.
McKeever is free on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in Warren County Common Pleas Court March 17.
According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, McKeever allegedly was driving down the street in the Village Park Drive area between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4 and was taking mail from residential mailboxes on the curb.
On Jan. 4, McKeever was found in possession of numerous stolen items from Lebanon. One of the items reported stolen from a mailbox was a Bible that was shipped in an Amazon box, Fornshell said.
Fornshell does not think this incident was related to mail thefts from the large, blue collection boxes that have been reported in Dayton or Cincinnati.
