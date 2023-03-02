Warren County man indicted on charges stemming from mailbox thefts

A Warren County grand jury indicted Michael A. McKeever, 42, of Lebanon on three counts of receiving stolen property, all fourth-degree felonies; two counts of receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies; 10 counts of receiving stolen property, all first-degree misdemeanors; and two counts of petty theft, both first-degree misdemeanors.

McKeever is free on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in Warren County Common Pleas Court March 17.