X
Dark Mode Toggle

Warren County man indicted on charges stemming from mailbox thefts

Community Content
By
48 minutes ago
A Bible was reportedly stolen from mailbox

A Lebanon man has been indicted on theft charges after allegedly stealing mail out of residential mailboxes in early January.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Michael A. McKeever, 42, of Lebanon on three counts of receiving stolen property, all fourth-degree felonies; two counts of receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies; 10 counts of receiving stolen property, all first-degree misdemeanors; and two counts of petty theft, both first-degree misdemeanors.

McKeever is free on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in Warren County Common Pleas Court March 17.

ExploreAppellate court affirms Warren County woman’s murder conviction

According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, McKeever allegedly was driving down the street in the Village Park Drive area between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4 and was taking mail from residential mailboxes on the curb.

On Jan. 4, McKeever was found in possession of numerous stolen items from Lebanon. One of the items reported stolen from a mailbox was a Bible that was shipped in an Amazon box, Fornshell said.

Fornshell does not think this incident was related to mail thefts from the large, blue collection boxes that have been reported in Dayton or Cincinnati.

In Other News
1
‘Best of Warren County’ voting begins to name best restaurants, stores...
2
Springboro will use remaining ARPA funds in nearly $4M upgrade of North...
3
Springboro to improve park area at new retail, restaurant development
4
Ohio GOP rolls out 2023 priorities: controversial school, gender bills...
5
Waynesville, school district work to resolve schools’ overdue tax...

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top