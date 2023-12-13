Warren County man accused of children sexual abuse

A Franklin man was indicted on multiple counts of gross sexual imposition for allegedly having sexual contact with multiple victims under the age of 13 over a six-year period in Warren and Butler counties.
This week, a Warren County grand jury handed down a 12-count indictment against Cordero Allen Hicks, 36. The charges are third-degree felonies.
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the juveniles were familiar to Cordero and the allegations occurred in Cordero’s home in Franklin over a several year period between January 2016 and May 2022. He said the three victims, two boys and a girl, ranged in age between 6 and 11 years of age when the alleged abuse started.
“This was not a stranger situation,” Fornshell said. “They knew each other and were in his home with permission.”
Cordero is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 29 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
