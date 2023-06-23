Warren County ESC recognizes Leasure, Johnson as outstanding partners

Two local leaders were recognized by the Warren County Educational Service Center with the newly established Jimmy Allen Community Partnership Award for their service to the county’s educational community.

Lebanon residents Christye Leasure and Chris Johnson were selected for the new award.

According to WCESC Superintendent Tom Isaacs, the Partnership Award was created this year and named in honor of long standing board member Jimmy Allen, who died in April 2022. Allen served as a board member at both Carlisle Local Schools and then Warren County ESC for nearly 25 years collectively and was a proud advocate of the Warren County community, school districts, and students.

Christye Leasure is vice president of strategic initiatives at GMI Companies. She started with the company in 1984 and has held positions in customer service and industrial technology, as operations director of Ghent Transportation, and operations manager of Vivid Board division.

Leasure is active in the community, serving on several civic boards, including the Area Progress Council of Warren County, past chair of the Warren County Chamber Alliance, a nine-year board member for the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce board, board member of the Warren County Foundation and a member of the the Goering Center Family Business board for three years.

She resides in Lebanon, with her husband Mark, two grown sons and two Lab pups named Buster and Bandit. Leasure graduated from Miami University with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Chris Johnson was chosen as the president/CEO of the Ralph J. Stolle Countryside YMCA in 2018.

A graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering, Johnson worked for 12 years at General Electric where his leadership strengths became apparent.

Johnson, his wife Allison, and their four children were drawn to Lebanon for the small-town atmosphere. They have been Lebanon residents since 2004 and are active in the community.

He has been involved with civic groups such as the Lebanon Rotary Club, Internal Affairs of Warren County, Lebanon Harmon Civic Trust, Lebanon Schools capital improvement tax levy, as well as coaching youth sports and serving as executive pastor at Antioch Church.