Warren County bridge rehab project over I-71 starts Wednesday

A bridge rehabilitation project on multiple structures over Interstate 71 in Warren County is set to begin this week, with construction getting under way on Stubbs Mill Road on Wednesday.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will be rehabilitating the bridges on Stubbs Mill Road southeast of Lebanon, Waynesville Road east of Lebanon, and Irwin Simpson Road south of Mason, which carry traffic over I-71.

In part, construction will include replacing the parapets, expansion joints, bearings and painting of the structure. Construction on the Stubbs Mill bridge will also include replacing the vandal fence.

Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday on Stubbs Mill Road, and the bridge will be closed through early November. While it is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of Ohio 123 and U.S. 22. The start of construction on Irwin Simpson and Waynesville roads has yet to be determined.

The Prus Construction Company was awarded a contract for approximately $4.2 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.