BreakingNews
State money goes to two Butler Co. school districts to improve walking safety
X

Warren County bridge rehab project over I-71 starts Wednesday

Community Content
By
29 minutes ago

A bridge rehabilitation project on multiple structures over Interstate 71 in Warren County is set to begin this week, with construction getting under way on Stubbs Mill Road on Wednesday.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will be rehabilitating the bridges on Stubbs Mill Road southeast of Lebanon, Waynesville Road east of Lebanon, and Irwin Simpson Road south of Mason, which carry traffic over I-71.

In part, construction will include replacing the parapets, expansion joints, bearings and painting of the structure. Construction on the Stubbs Mill bridge will also include replacing the vandal fence.

ExploreRoad construction affects traffic on major streets in Warren, Greene counties

Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday on Stubbs Mill Road, and the bridge will be closed through early November. While it is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of Ohio 123 and U.S. 22. The start of construction on Irwin Simpson and Waynesville roads has yet to be determined.

The Prus Construction Company was awarded a contract for approximately $4.2 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

In Other News
1
Springboro officer commended for saving disabled man from burning house
2
Lebanon one step closer to building huge solar array on city-owned...
3
Warren County Fair youth showmanship contests test 4-H members’...
4
Warren County ‘staying in the game’ to keep pro tennis event, ‘but at...
5
5 things to know about declining savings, rising debt for American...

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top